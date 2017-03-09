Mama June appears much slimmer in new 'From Not to Hot' clip

Reality TV star June Shannon, pictured in 2015, has revealed a noticeable slim down in an episode of her new reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot."

Rare.us

The results of reality TV personality Mama June Shannon’s dramatic weight loss will be revealed in this week’s episode of "Mama June: From Not to Hot," and a preview from "Entertainment Tonight" " offered a sneak peek.

In the promo video for the episode that will air Friday, Shannon gets ready to take daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson on a trip to buy a flower girl dress for her father Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding to Jennifer Lamb. Thompson is Shannon's ex husband.

In the clip, Honey Boo Boo tells Mama June that Sugar Bear’s fiancee called her and asked her to go with her to pick out a dress.

>> Read more trending stories

"I wanted to ask if you wanted to come," she tells Mama June. "For not Sugar Bear, not Jennifer, but for me, for my support."

Mama June does not seem pleased, saying, "Uh, that (expletive) ain’t gonna happen. I mean, that’s a little messed up -- especially about an event like this."

She might not have been happy to hear Alana’s news, but Mama June looked good. The reality TV star recently underwent weight loss surgery and has drastically changed her diet and exercise routine. The series, which documented the process, will end by showing her trim down from 460 pounds to a size 4. Her weight loss can already be seen in the preview clipfor the season's third episode.

As previously disclosed by Alana, Mama June wore disguises in public during the filming so that her grand reveal would be a surprise.

"It’s been really hard for her (to stay hidden), because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house," Alana told People in February. "My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she’s like, ‘Let’s go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know?'"

Watch Mama June in the clip below: