Updated: 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 | Posted: 5:11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LILONGWE, Malawi —
Beyonce is not the only famous singer growing her family by two.
People reported that Madonna adopted two girls from Malawi on Tuesday.
"I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children." Malawi’s judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told The Guardian.
According to Mvula, Madge's newest children are 4-and-a-half-year-old twin girls named Sella and Esther.
"Their mother died a week after she delivered the babies," Mvula said. "After their mother died, the children were looked after by their grandmother, who could not fully provide for them, so they were taken into an orphanage."
The girls, who were born in August 2012, join two of Madonna's other children,10-year-olds David and Mercy, who were adopted from the country in 2006 and 2009, respectively.
Stella and Esther's birth father was in the Lilongwe, Malawi, courtroom when Madonna was cleared by the court to adopt them.
"Today the High Court made a ruling that she should go ahead and adopt the two children," Mvula said. "Within a year, she should provide us with a home survey report, which the court has ordered her to provide."
"Madonna has demonstrated over the years that she has passion for Malawi and her children, and therefore the court was satisfied and could not stop the adoption of the twins," Titus Mvalo, a lawyer for Madonna in Malawi, told Reuters.
Speculation emerged that Madonna was adopting again when she visited Malawi in January and The Associated Press reported that she applied to adopt two children.
"I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home," Madonna told UsWeekly in a statement, denying the rumors. "The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."
Mvula said Madonna "exuded happiness" and smiled as she left the courtroom with her new family members.
In addition to David and Mercy, Stella And Esther join 19-year-old daughter Lourdes and 15-year-old son Rocco.
