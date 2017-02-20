Singer Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters with musician Michael Lockwood are with their grandmother Priscilla Presley as Lockwood is accused of child abuse and neglect, according to a report from People. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The rumor mill began turning after last week’s news that Lisa Marie Presley discovered inappropriate images of children on electronic devices belong to her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood -- especially after it was revealed that the California Department of Children and Family Services had stepped in and removed Presley's 8-year-old twin daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, from the family home.

According to a post on Priscilla Presley’s Facebook page, however, the little girls, the late Elvis Presley's granddaughters, are safe and comfortable in their grandmother’s home until "all this is sorted out." She writes, "The girls have not been in foster care and never will be. They have been with me."

She also shared a second post with a photo of her granddaughters thanking everyone for their support.

According to People, Lockwood is facing charges of child abuse and neglect after hundreds of photos of children were found on various devices in the family’s home. They also report that police in Beverly Hills confirmed that there were child abuse allegations involving Lisa Marie and Lockwood last summer. Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood last June and it is reported that she requested full custody of their daughters.

Those charges are now being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. No official case has been opened.

Presley’s charges of child abuse were filed last month as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

People reported that it has been unable to confirm claims that Lockwood is under investigation and no explanation has been provided regarding why the children were removed from the custody of both parents.