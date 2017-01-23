Lifetime's Britney Spears biopic trailer released

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 4:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The first trailer for "Britney Ever After," Lifetime's TV movie biopic on pop icon Britney Spears was posted Monday morning on the network's social media pages.
Mashable reported that the trailer is somewhat somber, focusing on on Spears' publicized struggles with fame.
Using shots of British actress Natasha Bassett portraying Spears as a red carpet darling and onstage performer, the trailer gives a clip of Spears' infamous head-shaving incident.
"I’m not going to say I was fun, 'cause I wasn’t," Bassett says in a southern accent as Spears. "Everything’s just kind of this blur, you know? Until you hit rock bottom."
The trailer offers glimpses of the movie's interpretation of Spears' 2004 marriage to former backup dancer Kevin Federline and what looks like a re-enactment of a 2008 MTV documentary about the singer.
"I wanna be strong for my fans," a voice-over says. "They're what keeps me going."
Spears' publicist told Entertainment Weekly in August 2016 when the movie was first announced that the singer would not be involved in the film "in any way, shape or form… nor does it have her blessing."
"Britney Ever After" airs Feb. 18. at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. Watch the trailer below.
You know her name, but do you know her story? Britney Ever After premieres, February 18th at 8/7c.Posted by Lifetime on Monday, January 23, 2017
