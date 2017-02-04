Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show to feature lit-up drones

By Joy Johnston

Fans can count on Lady Gaga to add her own unique touch to the Super Bowl halftime show.



Hundreds of illuminated drones will be featured during Lady Gaga's performance, according to a CNN report. While Lady Gaga remained coy when pushed for details on her halftime performance during a news conference, the use of drones required Federal Aviation Administration clearance.

The FAA has declared the airspace around NRG Stadium a "no-drone zone" on Super Bowl Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight, according to an FAA news release.



A drone was spotted this week during the Falcons practice at Rice University.



Lady Gaga's drone-filled performance will be the first time drones have been used during a halftime show, according to CNN.