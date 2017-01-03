Kim Kardashian returns to social media with family photo

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
By Rare.us
LOS ANGELES —
It’s a new year, and Kim Kardashian is back on social media.
On Tuesday, Kardashian, 36, posted a photo of Kanye West, 38, and their two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, to Instagram with the caption, “Family.”
A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
Kardashian and West having been laying low on social media after Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October.
West was hospitalized for a week in November after suffering a reported mental breakdown, causing him to cancel his remaining shows of his Saint Pablo tour, after which he shied away from social media as well. He resurface publically in New York, posing for photos with President-elect Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower.
Kardashian also uploaded a video to her official website Monday of special moments with her family, including Saint's first birthday party.
She last posted on Instagram on Oct. 2.
