Kim Kardashian to discuss robbery on new season of 'KUWTK'

The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will explore the after effects of Kim Kardashian's robbery in Paris.

The mother of two was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016.

E Online reported that a preview of the new season shows Kardashian sitting with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe discussing the incident.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian tells her sisters. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

The clip also shows Kim Kardashian's reaction to news that her husband, Kanye West, was hospitalized while she was in New York for a charity event.

"I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," she can be heard saying on the clip.

West was hospitalized for a week in November 2016 after he reportedly had a mental breakdown.

The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" will air March 2017.

Watch the preview of the new season below: