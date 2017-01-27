Judy Garland's remains moving from New York to Los Angeles

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 11:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 11:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The remains of actress Judy Garland being moved from a Hartsdale, New York, mausoleum to Los Angeles.
People reported that the remains have been flown to Los Angeles to be re-interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
The Old Hollywood actress was best known for portraying Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939, but her career spanned over 40 years and included films, musicals and recorded music, performing on stage.
According to People, the move is because her burial place is not big enough for the remains of her children, actress Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft, and Garland's grandchildren to be buried with her.
Celebrity gossip site TMZ reported that Garland's remains were moved at Minnelli's request.
When asked about the reports, Noelle Berman, director of private estates at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, told the Los Angeles Times, "That’s a private family matter at this time."
Garland died in 1969 at 47 of a drug overdose.
