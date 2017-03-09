Jennifer Lopez rumored to be dating Alex Rodriguez

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:23 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 | Posted: 3:23 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
Jennifer Lopez is no longer single.
People reported that the singer and actress is off the market once again. Rumors say she’s dating baseball star Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez.
"They have been dating for a few weeks," a source revealed to the magazine. "She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious. For now, it’s just fun. She is single and enjoys dating."
Rodriguez recently ended a relationship with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki and has dated other A-listers, including Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson.
Lopez ended things with rumored beau Drake. She has maintained that the two had a professional working relationship.
"It was and is fun when they see each other," the Lopez source said of the rumored relationship. "They love hanging out and making music together. She has great respect for him and his talent, and he does for her as well."
Before the reported relationship with Drake, Lopez ended things with on again, off again boyfriend Casper Smart, a dancer.
