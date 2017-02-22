LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Jay-Z attends 2017 Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at Owlwood Estate on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. He is making history as first rapper inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay Z, already a history maker, has another accomplishment under his belt: He is the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Billboard reported that the rapper was announced with other inductees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, including Max Martin, who has produced hits for Britney Spears, Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys, among others, as well as Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds; Motown founder Berry Gordy; Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who produced records for Janet Jackson and New Edition; and Chicago members Robert Lamm, James Pankow and Peter Cetera.

CBS News reported that Nile Rodgers announced the 2017 Hall of Fame class Wednesday.

"He has changed the way we listen to music," Rodgers said in interview with "CBS This Morning."

Jay Z is already a record-setter as the solo artist with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard chart.

Hall co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff and president Linda Moran issued a statement about the inductees:

With our 2017 roster of inductees, the Songwriters Hall of Fame moves definitively into recognizing music creators of the 21st century while continuing to honor the greats of earlier decades. The combination of contemporary sounds and timeless hits of the past is certain to make for an unforgettable evening. The songwriters we honor cross genre, regional and even national boundaries -- R&B, rap, pop and rock 'n' roll from both coasts, the American heartland and Sweden. We are thrilled to once more have the opportunity to preside over an event that recognizes the convergence of song craft and musical performance at the very highest level.

Moran told The New York Times that Jay Z was "so over the moon" about the news and that he had been previously considered for induction last year, but "our board and community wasn’t ready. This year we felt that they had been educated enough."

The rapper's streaming service, Tidal, offered congratulations on Twitter.

Jay Z and the other 2017 inductees will be honored June 15 at the 48th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner. They join past inductees including John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, and Marvin Gay.