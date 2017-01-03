Janet Jackson welcomes first child

Janet Jackson and husband Wissam al Mana attend the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2013/14 on February 25, 2013 in Milan, Italy. The couple welcomed their son January 3, 2017. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Janet Jackson and her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child.

>> Read more trending stories

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” Jackson's rep said in a statement to People. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson and Al Mana were married in 2012.

The singer put a hold on her Unbreakable World Tour so she and her husband could focus on "planning our family," she said in a video announcement in April 2016.

Jackson officially announced her pregnancy in a People photoshoot in October.