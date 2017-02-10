Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter leaves hospital after ATV accident

Jamie Lynn Spears poses with her husband, Jamie Watson, her six-year-old daughter Maddie and Minnie Mouse in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom park August 14, 2014 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Spears' daughter, now 8, was in an ATV accident Feb. 5 and left the hospital five days later. (Photo by Chloe Rice/Disney Parks via Getty Images)

There's some great news for the Spears family.

Maddie Aldridge, the 8-year-old daughter of singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, is on her way home five days after an ATV accident Sunday that left her submerged underwater for several minutes, TMZ reported.

Spears posted the photo on her Instagram page, along with a statement thanking the medical team and people for their prayers:

Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.

Spears' husband and Maddie's stepfather, Jamie Watson, also shared the same statement and photo on his Instagram page.

Maddie was riding an off-road vehicle near the Spears' family's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, when she tried to avoid a drainage ditch and took a hard right, causing the ATV to crash into a pond, according to a police report obtained by People.

On Tuesday, Watson shared an Instagram post and gave an updates, saying, "Maddie is doing better and better."

People reported that Watson told them Maddie was "awake and talking" after her accident. The hospital said in a statement that Maddie was "aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident," and did not appear to have "suffered any neurological consequences from the accident."

Maddie's aunt, Britney Spears, took to Twitter and thanked fans for her niece heads home.

"So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today ... it's truly a miracle," she wrote. "Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."

">February 10, 2017