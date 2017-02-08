Grammys to have Prince, George Michael tributes

Late musicians George Michael (left) and Prince (right) will have tributes at the Grammys. (Photo by Getty Images, Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Grammys are Sunday night, and after a year like 2016, it's going to have a few somber moments, including tributes to singers we lost.

Rolling Stone reported that the Recording Academy announced Wednesday that "unforgettable tribute segments" will honor Prince and George Michael.

Prince died in April of last year at age 57 of a drug overdose.

Michael died in his sleep, believed to be of heart failure,in December. He was 53.

"George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma," President/CEO of The Recording Academy Neil Portnow said in a statement. "While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community; The Recording Academy is humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the Grammy stage."

The singers participating in the tributes have not been announced.