Gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell has sparked controversy after video surfaced of her calling homosexuality a sin and "perverted" in a sermon. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Essence)

Gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell has sparked controversy after video surfaced of her calling homosexuality a sin and "perverted" in a sermon. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Essence)

Gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell has sparked controversy after video surfaced of her calling homosexuality a sin and "perverted" in a sermon. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Essence)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Days after video surfaced of gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell calling homosexuality a sin in a sermon, her previously scheduled appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has been scrapped.

>> Read more trending stories

In a December 24 Instagram post, Burrell's social media team told followers to mark their calendars for her Jan. 5 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

People reported that Burrell was scheduled to appear with Pharrell Williams, who worked with her on "I See a Victory," a song on the soundtrack for the film "Hidden Figures," which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the video in question was posted on YouTube on Dec. 30. Burrell was giving a sermon at Love & Liberty Fellowship Church in Houston, where she is a senior pastor.

"That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ," she reportedly said in the video. "It has come into our church and it has embarrassed the kingdom of God."

EW reported that Burrell responded to the backlash in two Facebook Live videos, but they have since been deleted.

"I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT," she said in one of the videos to her followers, which was reposted on YouTube by The Jasmine Brand. "I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N… Now, what was posted was not all I preached … Don’t you think I know people are going to be mad? I have to do what God tells me to do. I make no excuses or apologies. My heart is as pure as it comes and you know it when you hear me sing, that’s why you follow me."

DeGeneres, who is openly gay, said in a succinct tweet that, "For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show."

">January 3, 2017

On Saturday, Williams posted on Instagram what appears to be a response to the Burrell controversy. It was reposted by "Hidden Figures" stars Monae and Spencer.

"We cannot sit Idly by nor will we speak silently when we are confronted with such violence against members of our community. I am personally beyond exhausted by the ignorance and bigotry living in some people," Monae said in her repost.

"We are all God's children equal in his eyes," Spencer wrote under her repost. "Hatred isn't the answer. Intolerance isn't the answer."