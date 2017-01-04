Follow us on

    Golden Globes: What will the stars eat?

    Golden Globes menu
    Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
    (L-R) Executive Chef Alberico Nunizata, Olivia Culpo, and Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi attend The Beverly Hilton unveils the menu for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BEVERLY HILLS —

    When the Golden Globes are handed out Sunday, chefs will make sure the stars don't go hungry or thirsty.

    Beverly Hilton's executive chef premiered his theme and menu "Italian meets California."

    Alberico Nunziata told Entertainment Tonight that he and his staff will be using more than 800 pounds of Chilean sea bass, 4,000 pounds of vegetables and 600 pounds of filet mignon accompanied by a mushroom risotto.

    Sea Bass and FilletChilean sea bass with filet mignon, accompanied by a mushroom risotto.(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

    Nunziata said he plans on serving 1,300 guests during the ceremony, Entertainment Tonight reported.

    Pastry chef Thomas Henzi is in charge of the sweet dishes that will focus on chocolate.

    Golden Globe dessertsDessert plate that will be served to the stars. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

    But what will the stars be drinking during the awards show?

    How does 1,500 Motet minis, 500 signature cocktails and 125 case of Moet & Chandon sound?

    CocktailOlivia Culpo holds one of the cocktails the stars will be able to drink. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Fallon has been picked to host the 74th Golden Globes Sunday. The show starts at 8 p.m. on NBC.

