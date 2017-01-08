Follow us on

    Updated: 9:32 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 | Posted: 8:57 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

    'Hidden Fences:' People confuse 'Fences' and 'Hidden Figures' at Golden Globes

    Jenna Bush Hager attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
    BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: TV personality Jenna Bush Hager attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

    By Jennifer Brett

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    LOS ANGELES —

    Well here’s the first trending moment of the 2017 Golden Globes. Jenna Bush Hager asked Pharrell Williams about the movie "Hidden Fences."

    To clarify, "Hidden Figures" is a movie based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly. It tells the riveting story of the African American women integral to NASA’s mission to send John Glenn into orbit. Williams created the soundtrack.

    "Fences" is the movie with Denzel Washington and Viola Davis adapted by from the play of the same name.

    Two. Different. Things.

    Here’s the moment:

    ">January 9, 2017

    Here’s what Twitter had to say about it:

    ">January 9, 2017

    ">January 9, 2017

    ">January 9, 2017

    Hager isn't alone. When Michael Keaton presented Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture, he incorrectly named nominee Octavia Spencer for her role in... "Hidden Fences." Again, she was in "Hidden Figures." 

    ">January 9, 2017

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, celebrities on Twitter began to point out the error:

    ">January 9, 2017

    ">January 9, 2017

    ">January 9, 2017

