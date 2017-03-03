Gladys Knight severs ties with son’s chicken and waffles eatery

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 3:49 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 3:49 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Willoughby Mariano
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA —
Soul music legend Gladys Knight has won her bid to sever all ties with her son’s troubled chicken and waffle business, according to a recent settlement filed in Clayton County Court in Georgia.
Shanga Hankerson must phase out all uses of Knight’s name, likeness and memorabilia from the downtown Atlanta restaurant formerly known as Gladys Knight’s Chicken and Waffles, according tothe agreement, which was signed Monday. The deadline is April 26.
Knight can use her name on a new restaurant if she wishes to do so, which is a “distinct possibility,” her attorney Chris Bussert, said Friday afternoon.
“She’s out of litigation and has her name and intellectual property back,” Bussert said. “What’s not to like about that?”
Hankerson’s attorney, Dana Tucker Davis, declined comment.
If Hankerson flunks another health inspection, bounces checks, gets sued, disparages Knight, pleads guilty to a felony, or breaks other terms of the agreement before the April deadline, he must remove the Empress of Soul’s intellectual property immediately.
Hankerson, 40, launched the restaurant’s first location with Knight’s help in 1999. State tax agents raided the downtown Atlanta location and seized all three locations last June. Hankerson was arrested on felony counts of theft by taking after racking up what investigators said was $1 million in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest. The criminal and civil forfeiture cases are continuing.
Witnesses told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he spent his money on marijuana and sex as the restaurant sank.
During the months-long legal battle, Hankerson said in court filings that his mother lacked the “mental capacity” to decide to take her name from the restaurant. Knight fired back that Hankerson was trying to “extort” her by damaging her reputation.
The restaurant’s two other locations -- one in Atlanta and another in Lithonia, Georgia, have since closed, and the downtown Atlanta eatery is in disrepair. It repeatedly flunked health inspections -- most recently on Feb. 13 over broken toilets and a “mold-like growth” on two boxes of cream cheese. It was closed again ten days later.
It is now called The World Famous Chicken & Waffles.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}