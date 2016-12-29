Follow us on

Posted: 9:47 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016

George Irving, voice of Heat Miser, dies at 94

George Irving
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic / Getty Images
Patsy Kelly (left), Debbie Reynolds (center) and George S. Irving(right) during Debbie Reynolds Hosts 'Irene' Original Broadway Cast Reunion at Patsy's Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States.

By Kimberly Miller

Palm Beach Post

The man who voiced the character Heat Miser in the 1974 stop motion animated T.V. special The Year Without a Santa Claus has died.

George S. Irving was 94.

Irving was also a Broadway actor, taking home a Tony award for starring in “Irene” opposite Debbie Reynolds, who died Wednesday following the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.

Heat Miser, and his brother Snow Miser, were favorites among many in Generation X.

