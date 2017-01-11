Former wrestler dies at just 55 years old

By Faves.com

Former World Wrestling Federation, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment, wrestler Timothy Smith, aka Rex King or Timothy Well from the tag team the Well Dunn, has passed away following complications of kidney failure at just 55 years old, per PWInsider.

Smith was mostly a tag team wrestler, pairing as the Southern Rockers to start his career before eventually landing in WWF managed by the infamous Harvey Wippleman.

He eventually landed in ECW in 1998 before stepping away from a regular role in wrestling after he broke his neck in 2001 in a separate promotion.



