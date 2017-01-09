By Kelcie Willis

Tarek El Moussa has officially filed for divorce from wife Christina El Moussa.

People reported Monday that, according to his lawyer, Tarek El Moussa legally filed for divorce after being married since 2009.

The couple announced their separation in a statement to People on Dec 12. In the statement, the pair referenced an incident in which police were called to their home.

"Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage," the statement said, "We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed."

In the May incident, Tarek El Moussa allegedly ran from the family home with a gun. At the time, he dropped his weapon when police told him to do so and said he had not wanted to harm himself, but to "blow off some steam."

At the time they announced their separation, the couple said they had tried counseling but had decided to take some time apart.

"We are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together," they said in a statement.

The couple have two children: 1-year-old son Brayden and 6-year-old daughter Taylor.