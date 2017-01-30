First photo from all-female 'Ocean's Eight' released

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 5:26 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The first still photo from the upcoming "Ocean's Eleven" reboot has been released, People reported.
The film is an all-female reprise of the "Ocean's" trilogy, which began with "Ocean's Eleven," a remake of a 1960 film of the same name.
The early 2000s comedy heist trilogy starred George Clooney. Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Brad Pitt, the late Bernie Mac and Julia Roberts.
The con crew in the new film is played by Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, Cate Blanchett as Lou, Anne Hathaway as Daphne Kulger, Sarah Paulson as Tammy, Mindy Kaling as Amita, Rihanna as Nine Ball, Helena Bonham Carter as Rose and Nora Lum, who is better known as Awkwafina, as Constance. They are pictured in the photo sitting in an empty New York City subway car.
Rihanna shared the image on Twitter Monday morning:
">January 30, 2017
First looQ at #Oceans8. Coming summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/NNbgolsnWu— Rihanna (@rihanna)#Oceans8. Coming summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/NNbgolsnWu— Rihanna (@rihanna) January 30, 2017
First looQ at
Entertainment Weekly reported that the name of Bullock's character gives credence to speculation that she plays the sister of Clooney's character, Danny Ocean, and that the movie is set in the same universe as the "Ocean's" trilogy, and so it might not be a remake but simply a revamp of the franchise.
Not much is known about the plot. People reported that a press release said the group pulls off a jewel heist at the Met Ball.
Designers are rumored to make cameos in the film, according to Entertainment Weekly, include Alexander Wang and Zac Posen, as well as "Vogue" editor in chief Anna Wintour. Celebrities Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are also making cameos, People reported.
"Ocean's Eight" will be in theaters on June 8, 2018.
