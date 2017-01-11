Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 8:23 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

First images: Joseph Fiennes portrays Michael Jackson, draws ire from Jackson's fans

Joseph Fiennes
Sky Arts/YouTube
Joseph Fiennes was cast as Michael Jackson on a U.K. series.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A new television show is prompting controversy after the casting of Joseph Fiennes in the role of one of the most iconic African American entertainers, Michael Jackson.

>> Read more trending stories  

The first images have been released and it's causing many to question Fiennes', who is white, casting as the King of Pop, E! News reported.

Announced in January 2016, the movie is called "Urban Myths" and will examine the supposed stories of the rich and famous.  

The Fiennes segment illustrates a story that was written in Vanity Fair, where Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando drove from New York to Ohio trying to get home after the 9/11 attacks, E! News reported.

Related: Joseph Fiennes to play Michael Jackson in 9/11 road trip drama

Stockard Channing plays Taylor and Bryan Cox is Brando.

The film is being released by Sky Arts, a U.K. channel that is geared to the arts.

Watch the trailer here or below:

The "collection of comedies," as it is being billed, also stars Eddie Marsan as Bob Dylan, Rupert Grint as "Hitler's Friend," and will air in the U.K. on Jan. 19, Billboard reported.

Fiennes' casting as Jackson has come under fire on social media, from not only fans of Jackson but also media outlets.

">January 10, 2017

">January 11, 2017

">January 11, 2017

">January 11, 2017

">January 11, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Mark Arum

Mark Arum

He has been a member of Triple Team Traffic since 1997 and currently hosts a show weekdays from 7-9PM on WSB.

 
 