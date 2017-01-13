Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:54 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

'The Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89

William Peter Blatty
Getty Images
William Peter Blatty

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Author William Peter Blatty, who wrote the best-selling horror novel, "The Exorcist," has died at the age of 89.

Blatty died Thursday, according to William Friedkin, who directed the film adaptation of "The Exorcist." 

>> Read more trending stories

">January 13, 2017

">January 13, 2017

Blatty won an Academy Award for his screenplay adaptation of "The Exorcist," which is about a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

The Von Haessler Doctrine

Entertaining honesty - every weekday at 11 a.m.
 
 