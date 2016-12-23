Follow us on

    Updated: 10:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 | Posted: 10:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2016

    A&E makes changes to its KKK series amid complaints, boycott talk

    A member of the Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
    A member of the Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. A&E has revised the title of it's documentary series that profiles some members of the KKK (not pictured), as well as some lookingto leave the Klan.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    By Jennifer Brett

    The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    A&E has announced some changes to its upcoming Ku Klux Klan series amid sharp criticism and talk of boycotting the network.

    Instead of "Generation KKK" the new series, debuting Jan. 8, will be called "Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America."

    Variety reported that the channel also has a new partnership with civilrights group Color of Change, which will produce segments featuring civil rights leaders to give context to the series episodes. A&E will also air a town-hall special after the show to discuss ending hate in the country.

    Actress Holly Robinson Peete is among the prominent critics of the new program:

    Actress Ellen Pompeno appreciated the reboot:

    Actor Wendell Pierce had called for a boycott:

    From the beginning A&E said it was not in any way showing support for the klan, but rather seeking to expose its practices and highlight the struggle of some members to leave.

    USA Today reported that a description of the show said it "follows several family members who work with anti-hate 'extractors' in order to help themselves or their family leave the klan. It is a documentary about real people: those who are looking for a pathway out (of) hatred."

    That desciption is no longer visible on the show's A&E webpage. The "about" section of the show site focuses instead on subjects in the show who are a "team of anti-hate extractors," according to the site.

    Rob Sharenow, executive vice president and general manager of A&E, told Variety that the show is "what happens behind the scenes and how hate groups evolve and continue. That was really the focus of the entire series."

    Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, issued the following statement:

    After reviewing the promotions and episodes and participating in substantive conversations with A&E executives, we are pleased to see that the network is taking seriously concerns that the show — newly  titled ‘Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America’ — required important additional components — such as specific in-show educational context and content and a post-show town hall as we both want to work together to ensure that it did not normalize and humanize racism and white  supremacy.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

