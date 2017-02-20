David Cassidy reveals he has dementia

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 8:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 | Posted: 8:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Douglas Barclay
Rare.us
After a recent concert in California, former teen idol David Cassidy got viral attention for the wrong reasons after footage of his show hit the internet.
Cassidy, 66, appeared drunk, confused and disoriented during his Agoura Hills, California, show, where he often slurred his words and forgot the lyrics to his songs.
Many assumed that Cassidy had relapsed to alcohol abuse after spending years in and out of rehab. While that could still be the case, Cassidy said that there is a far worse thing going on.
People reported that his grandfather and mother before him, Cassidy has dementia.
"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," Cassidy told People.
Prior to his show in California, Cassidy announced he would retire from touring. Now it seems that this decision was brought on by health reasons.
"I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I've been without any distractions," he told People. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life."
In 2012, Cassidy opened up about his mother's illness during an interview with the Daily Mail.
"As people are now living well into their 80s, the cases of dementia and Alzheimer's are on the increase," Cassidy said. "My mother has been in 24-hour nursing care for seven years now, and I'm lucky to be able to afford it, but many people aren't that lucky."
"People don't really want to talk about it, but we need to, which is why I'm going to be speaking publicly about it."
Fox News reported that Cassidy's mother died at age 89 in 2013.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}