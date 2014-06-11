GENERAL CONTEST RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Contests are only open to legal residents of the state of Georgia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry (age subject to change based on venue or travel restrictions) and who have either i) a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID or ii) another form of government-issued ID and a utility bill proving residence in the state of Georgia. Employees of Cox Media Group, Inc. d/b/a WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB-FM, WTSH-FM, WALR-FM, and WSRV-FM (“Sponsor”), and each of its affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every sixty (60) days in connection with any contest sponsored or administered by any of the CMG-Atlanta radio stations (i.e., WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WTSH, WALR and WSRV). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any CMG-Atlanta radio station within the last sixty (60) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Contest.

3. Entry Limitations.

Limitations applicable to all methods of entry: The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically-reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Contest application service provider. In the event of a dispute, Sponsor will determine who submitted the disputed entry in Sponsor’s sole discretion. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest.

Maximum one (1) entry per person and per household for each Contest. In the case of website-based contests, maximum one (1) entry per email address as well

Limitation applicable to any mobile app method of entry: During or before a Contest, download and install Sponsor’s radio station mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. Go to the App’s main menu to register for the Contest (look for the tab specified by Sponsor). Follow the instructions on the registration page to submit an official entry form. All of the required information must be provided, and all of the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Standard data rates may apply.

Limit one (1) entry via mobile app per person and per household regardless of whether you enter via the Android App or the iOS app. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a contestant from being able to download or access the app or complete his/her entry.

Limitations applicable to any call-in method of entry: Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering a Contest, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these General Contest Rules. In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Contest Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Contest Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during a call-in period of a Contest prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air a call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Contest will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible, or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

Any winning contestant must be the same person who originally dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Contest. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Contest on another person's behalf. A contestant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID (or other proof of Georgia residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Contest and be ineligible to win any prize.

Telephone calls will be taken by Contest operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Contest cue to call to determine the correct caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Contest operators will be final and binding in all respects. Enter as often as you like, provided that the use of automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer-assisted dialing tools is prohibited and may result in your disqualification.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these General Contest Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize.

4. Prize Disclaimers.

Prizes must be claimed within thirty (30) days of notification unless otherwise specified.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winners may be required to provide a valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with a Contest’s Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event a prize is defective. Sponsor is not responsible for lost or damaged prizes. All warranty claims must be made with the original manufacturer or issuer.

If prize includes tickets to an Event (concert, movie, festival, etc.):

Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed, and no refund or compensation will be paid to the winner. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor. No refund or compensation will be paid if the venue where the Event is being held closes or is unavailable.

If prize includes gift cards, vouchers, or certificates:

Gift cards, vouchers, and certificates are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. No refund or compensation will be paid in the event a gift card, voucher, or certificate can no longer be redeemed because the intended company/retailer has closed or is unavailable. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen gift cards, vouchers, or certificates.

If prize is cash (also see Subheading 6 below):

Sponsor is not responsible for checks lost in the mail. Replacement checks may be issued upon request at the Sponsor’s discretion.

If prize includes airfare, lodging, or other special component:

See radio station’s website for Official Rules.

5. Winner Acceptance.

NON-CASH PRIZES

In order to accept a non-cash prize (e.g., DVD, concert tickets, movie passes, gift cards, etc.), winners must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta, Georgia 30309 within thirty (30) business days of notification, unless otherwise specified. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. (E.T.) to 5:30 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays (Monday through Friday ONLY).

As a condition of receiving any non-cash prize, each winner is also required to complete a liability and publicity release, which must be signed at the time a winner claims his/her prize at Sponsor’s offices. Failure to sign the release will result in a winner’s disqualification and the forfeiture of his or her interest in a prize.

Non-cash prizes must be claimed by the person who won. No one is permitted to claim a prize on another person’s behalf.

Non-cash prizes can be left with Sponsor’s Security Mailroom for an after-hours or weekend pickup if advanced notice is given to the Promotions and Marketing Department.

CASH PRIZES

In order to accept a cash prize, winners must complete all necessary paperwork required by Cox Media Group, Inc. within thirty (30) business days of notification to receive a check in the amount awarded. Checks are issued to a winner’s mailing address within four (4) to six (6) weeks following receipt of completed paperwork, which can be submitted via FAX, email, or in person at Sponsor’s offices located at 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta, Georgia 30309. Office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. (E.T.) and 5:30 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays.

IDENTIFICATION AND VERIFICATION OF GEORGIA RESIDENCY

For identification purposes, all winners must show Sponsor in person or provide a copy of either i) a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state-issued ID or ii) another government-issued photo ID and a utility bill to show proof of Georgia residency. Failure to present the required identification and proof of residency will result in a winner’s disqualification and the forfeiture of his or her interest in a prize.

6. Publicity. Participants acknowledge that telephone calls placed to a Contest Line operated by Sponsor may be recorded for use on-air any time. Except where prohibited, participation in a Contest constitutes each participant’s irrevocable consent to the publication of his or her name in on-air promotional announcements produced by Sponsor.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

7. Participation. Participation in a Contest constitutes an agreement by each contestant to comply with these General Contest Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Contest judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of a Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event a Contest is compromised bya virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

Participants acknowledge that any Contest promoted on Facebook is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. All information provided by participants and winning contestants is disclosed to Sponsor and not to Facebook.

8. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN A CONTEST, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, COX MEDIA GROUP, INC., COX ENTERPRISES, INC., AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE CONTEST, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE CONTEST OR ANY PRIZE.

9. Limitations of Liability. By PARTICIPATING IN a Contest, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THe CONTEST, INCLUDINGTHE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND/OR THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Contest; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Contest; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Contest or receipt or useor misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in a Contest’s Official Rules is available to be won. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in the Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

10. Sponsor. Contests are sponsored by Cox Media Group, Inc. d/b/a WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB-FM, WTSH-FM, WALR-FM, and WSRV-FM. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of a Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors within Official Rules of a Contest or in other materials or announcements relating to a Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to amend, suspend or cancel a Contest at any time.

If you have any questions regarding these General Contest Rules, please contact the Promotions and Marketing Department of Cox Media Group, Inc. (Atlanta Radio) at 404-897-7500 or mail at 1601 W. Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta, Georgia 30309.