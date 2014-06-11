Chastain Series A Pick Your Show Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Chastain Series A Pick Your Show Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the state of Georgia who are 18 years or older and are residents of the state of Georgia and hold a valid Georgia driver’s license or Georgia state ID at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a NEWS 95.5 AND AM750 WSB (“Sponsor”), and each of its affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live.

Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every sixty (60) days in connection with any sweepstakes sponsored or administered by any of the CMG-Atlanta radio stations (i.e., WSB-AM, WSB-FM, WSBB, WTSH, WALR and WSRV). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any CMG-Atlanta radio station within the last sixty (60) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Sweepstakes.

3. How ToEnter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Friday, March 10, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 26, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Enter by visiting the “Contests” page at http://www.wsbradio.com/s/contests, clicking on the link for the official registration page for the Sweepstakes and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions.By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (http://www.wsbradio.com/visitor_agreement/) and Privacy Policy (http://www.wsbradio.com/privacy_policy/), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

As part of the entry process, participants will be asked to select two (2) concerts from among the following list:

· Paul Simon – Friday, June 2, 2017

· The Gipsy Kings – Saturday, June 17, 2017

· Sheryl Crow – Sunday, June 25, 2017

· John Mellencamp with Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter – Tuesday, June 27, 2017

· The Moody Blues – Sunday, July 23, 2017

· Retro Futura Tour – Friday, July 28, 2017

· Foreigner with Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham – Saturday, July 29, 2017

· Blondie and Garbage – Sunday, August 6, 2017

· Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with Edgar Winter Band – Monday, August 21, 2017

Maximum one (1) entry per person and per email address during the Sweepstakes Period.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically-reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about Monday, March 27, 2017, Sponsor will select one (1) potential Grand Prize Winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description.

One (1) Grand Prize: Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive two (2) tickets to two (2) shows in the Delta Live Nation Concert Series A at Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

The approximate retail value (ARV) of Grand Prize: $300.00*

*ARV will vary depending on which concerts are selected by winner. All selections are final at the time of entry. No substitutions are allowed.

Prize will be fulfilled approximately six (6) to eight (8) weeks after the conclusion of the Sweepstakes.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the relevant concert or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the concert, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future concert. Concert tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the concert tickets may govern if the concert is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen concert tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat locations, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Potential winners will be notified on or about Monday, March 27, 2017 at thetelephone number and/or email address provided on the potential winner’s entry form.

In order to claim a prize, potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, the potential winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 within thirty (30) days of notification that prize is ready for pickup and must present a valid government-issued Georgia state photo ID. Office visits must be between the hours of 9:00 a.m. ET and 5:00 p.m. ET weekdays.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to two (2) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes the winner’s irrevocable consent to the publication or other use by Sponsor and its licensees of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media, including the Internet, for any commercial, publicity or promotional purpose, without limitation, review or approval, or additional compensation.

Each winner further grants Sponsor, and its affiliates, digital properties, and advertising, promotion and production agencies, permission to use his or her name, address or likeness in any and all advertising and promotional materials, in any manner or media whatsoever, including websites operated by Sponsor, for purposes of advertising, trade or promotion, without additional compensation.

Each winner acknowledges and agrees that he or she shall have no right of approval, no claim to any compensation, and no claim arising out of the use, alteration, or distortion of his or her name or address.

8. Participation. By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release. BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, COX MEDIA GROUP, LLC., COX ENTERPRISES, INC.,AND THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability. By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or useor misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor. The Chastain Series A Pick Your Show Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a NEWS 95.5 AND AM750 WSB. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available afterFriday, March 31, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit http://www.wsbradio.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Chastain Series A Pick Your Show Sweepstakes, 1601 West Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Attn: Justin Tysinger/WSB Promotions. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact justin.tysinger@coxinc.com.