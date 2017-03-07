Chance the Rapper donates $1 million to Chicago schools

Chance the Rapper announced he would donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Musician Chance the Rapper is giving back.

The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that the rapper, whose birthname is Chancellor Bennett, donated $1 million to Chicago public schools, he announced in a news conference broadcasted from his Twitter page.

Bennett, 23, is a Chicago native and met with Illinois governor Bruce Rauner Friday to discuss funding for Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Grammy-winner expressed disappointment with Rauner's "vague answers," Rolling Stone reported.

"I felt it went a little bit different than it should have," Bennett told reporters after the meeting. "I'm here because I just want people to do their jobs. And I did speak with the governor. I asked him about funding CPS with that $215 million that was discussed in May of last year and was vetoed in December over, you know, political arguments and (stuff)."

The Sun-Times reported that Bennett tweeted about the meeting an hour later, saying, "Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don't let that become the narrative. Monday morning I'll have a plan."

">March 3, 2017

By Monday, Bennett announced donation plans in a live Periscope video from Westcott Elementary School in Chicago's West Chatham neighborhood, where he grew up.

">March 6, 2017

The Washington Post reported that the elementary school would be the first to receive a $10,000 check.

"The governor gave me a lot of vague answers in our meeting and since has called me over the weekend," Bennett said in the Periscope broadcast. "Our talks were unsuccessful. Gov. Rauner still won't commit to giving Chicago's kids a chance without caveats or ultimatums."

"While the Rauners are passionate donors to our schools, individual contributions will never be enough to address the financial challenges facing CPS," Rauner spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis said in a statement. "It would be helpful if CPS officials came to Springfield and joined in serious, good-faith discussions about the long-term stability of all of our schools."

Bennett said that the donation is a "call to action" for companies corporations across the country "to donate and take action."

The money for the donation will mostly come from ticket sales from his upcoming tour.

Time reported that the donation was praised by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2017

">March 6, 2017