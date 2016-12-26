Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s adopted son dies just a week after her, on Christmas Day

Zsa Zsa Gabor
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Zsa Zsa Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt's adopted son Oliver died just a week after the Hollywood legend died of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home.

Related

Hot Right Now

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt died on Christmas Day, just a week after his mother died.

On Dec. 18, the same day the Hollywood legend died, her 45-year-old son was injured in a motorcycle crash in Los Angeles and died from his injuries a week later, according to TMZ.

>> Read more trending stories 

Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt adopted Oliver after they were married in 1986. The 73-year-old Frederic Prinz von Anhalt told TMZ that his son never regained consciousness after slipping into a coma following the accident.

Ich werde dich immer lieben -Forever Brothers!!! Live the Afterlife in the fullest like you did before!

A photo posted by Prinz Marcus von Anhalt (@prinzmarcus) on

Oliver Prinz von Anhalt also had an adopted brother, Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, who posted tributes to social media after Oliver Prinz von Anhalt’s death, calling his brother “my best friend, my soulmate.”

Brothers

A photo posted by Prinz Marcus von Anhalt (@prinzmarcus) on

The Hungarian actress, known for her multiple marriages and glamorous lifestyle, was 99 when she died of a heart attack at her Bel-Air home. 

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 

Trending News

On-Air

Atlanta's Morning News Team

Atlanta's Morning News with Scott Slade

Weekdays 4:30a – 9a with live team coverage of the top stories

 
 