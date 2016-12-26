Gabor and Frederic Prinz von Anhalt adopted Oliver after they were married in 1986. The 73-year-old Frederic Prinz von Anhalt told TMZ that his son never regained consciousness after slipping into a coma following the accident.
A photo posted by Prinz Marcus von Anhalt (@prinzmarcus) on
Oliver Prinz von Anhalt also had an adopted brother, Marcus Prinz von Anhalt, who posted tributes to social media after Oliver Prinz von Anhalt’s death, calling his brother “my best friend, my soulmate.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}