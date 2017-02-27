Young Disney star hit in head during Oscars, but kept on singing

The young star of Disney's animated feature 'Moana,' Auli’i Cravalho, kept her cool when a stage prop hit her in the head during her Oscars performance.

By Shelby Lin Erdman

The star of Disney’s “Moana” remained calm and kept her focus during her performance at the 89th annual Academy Awards show Sunday night in Los Angeles after she was unexpectedly hit in the head with a stage prop.

Auli’i Cravalho, 16, was singing the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” from the animated Disney movie when she was bopped on the head by a flag-like, cloth stage prop.

Cravalho received plenty of praise on social media for maintaining her poise and delivering a flawless rendition of the song despite the gaffe.

She later tweeted out a photo of herself apparently giving thanks for getting through the song.

