Young Disney star hit in head during Oscars, but kept on singing

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 2:47 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The star of Disney’s “Moana” remained calm and kept her focus during her performance at the 89th annual Academy Awards show Sunday night in Los Angeles after she was unexpectedly hit in the head with a stage prop.
Auli’i Cravalho, 16, was singing the Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go” from the animated Disney movie when she was bopped on the head by a flag-like, cloth stage prop.
Cravalho received plenty of praise on social media for maintaining her poise and delivering a flawless rendition of the song despite the gaffe.
She later tweeted out a photo of herself apparently giving thanks for getting through the song.
">February 27, 2017
Speechless. pic.twitter.com/m8Nlk1WTif— Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho)pic.twitter.com/m8Nlk1WTif— Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) February 27, 2017
Speechless. ❤
