Posted: 10:47 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Actor Jeff Bridges reprised his iconic role as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski from the cult classic film “The Big Lebowski” while honoring fellow actor John Goodman at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday.
Bridges surprised Goodman, who played Walter Sobchak in the legendary Coen Brothers comedy, as he brought a bowling bag to the podium and asked Goodman to hold it while he fished out a knit sweater. Bridges got into character as The Dude by taking off his blazer and putting on the oversize knit sweater cardigan, a trademark of The Dude.
He then launched into a rambling eulogy similar to the one John Goodman’s character Walter gives as he and The Dude toss Donny’s ashes into the ocean.
“Walter, uhm, John, well he’s a good actor. He’s a good man. John Good-man, yeah,” Bridges said as The Dude in a video of the ceremony published by “Variety.”
“As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York. We’re talking Broadway here, man. He’s done some weird little movies, too,” The Dude said as the crowd laughed and cheered.
And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”
“The Big Lebowski” was released in 1998 and has gained cult status in the years since.
