TCM’s Robert Osborne dead at 84; classic movie fans in mourning

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 3:10 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The longtime host of Turner Classic Movies and film historian, Robert Osborne, has died, TCM announced Monday.
“All of us here at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne,” TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian said in a statement.”
“Robert was a beloved member of the TCM family for more than 23 years. He joined us as an expert on classic film and grew to be our cherished colleague and esteemed ambassador for TCM,” Dorian said.
“Robert’s contributions were fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today and we owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid,” she said.
">March 6, 2017
Today we say good-bye to a dear member of our TCM family. Our thoughts are with all who love, as we do, Robert Osborne. #TCMRememberspic.twitter.com/egWsPRGnJb— TCM (@tcm)#TCMRememberspic.twitter.com/egWsPRGnJb— TCM (@tcm) March 6, 2017
Today we say good-bye to a dear member of our TCM family. Our thoughts are with all who love, as we do, Robert Osborne.
The always upbeat Osborne, 84, was a former actor, who started his career under contract at Desilu, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s movie studio.
He became the primary host of TCM in 1994 when the cable network first launched and, as a big proponent of film preservation, Osborne shared his vast knowledge of classic films, actors, and studios with movie fans on TCM for almost two decades.
">March 6, 2017
It's a sad day for classic movie fans. This is the official message sent from @tcmpr to the media on Robert Osborne's death. @tcm#tcmpartypic.twitter.com/fCW7uBBNsc— Toni Ruberto (@ToniRuberto)@tcmpr to the media on Robert Osborne's death. @tcm#tcmpartypic.twitter.com/fCW7uBBNsc— Toni Ruberto (@ToniRuberto) March 6, 2017
It's a sad day for classic movie fans. This is the official message sent from
Robert Osborne was born in Colfax, Washington in 1932, but considered New York his home.
He had slowly turned over more of his TCM hosting duties to Ben Manckiewicz beginning in 2011 after taking a medical leave of absence.
There’s no word, yet, on a cause of death.
"There really aren't words to express the enormity of how Robert's loss is felt inside TCM," Manckiewicz wrote in a Facebook post.
There really aren't words to express the enormity of how Robert's loss is felt inside TCM. His contributions made TCM...Posted by Ben Mankiewicz on Monday, March 6, 2017
Fans across the country and around the world expressed a similar sentiment on social media.
">March 6, 2017
Robert Osborne loved Hollywood and Hollywood loved him back - a class act. pic.twitter.com/T1cr1xmlgx— Larry Smathers (@MrLarrySmathers)pic.twitter.com/T1cr1xmlgx— Larry Smathers (@MrLarrySmathers) March 6, 2017
Robert Osborne loved Hollywood and Hollywood loved him back - a class act.
">March 6, 2017
If you haven't seen already, flowers will be placed at #RobertOsborne star at 1617 Vine St at 1 pm today #RIPpic.twitter.com/PdddSJh7R2— HollywoodTimeMachine (@HwdTimeMachine)#RobertOsborne star at 1617 Vine St at 1 pm today #RIPpic.twitter.com/PdddSJh7R2— HollywoodTimeMachine (@HwdTimeMachine) March 6, 2017
If you haven't seen already, flowers will be placed at
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}