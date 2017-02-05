Kristen Stewart on ‘SNL’ takes on Trump, drops F-bomb

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Actress Kristen Stewart took aim at President Donald Trump while hosting “Saturday Night Live” over his tweets four years ago about Stewart and her ex-boyfriend, actor Robert Pattison.

Stewart said she was hosting the popular sketch comedy-satire show to promote her film “Twilight,” which she said has been on Apple iTunes for eight years.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching. I don’t think he likes me that much,” she said as the audience laughed.

“Here’s how I know. Four years ago I was seeing this guy named Rob, Robert (Pattison) and we broke up, then we got back together and, for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane.”

Stewart read Trump’s tweets about her from October 2012 when she and Pattison’s relationship was making international headlines over an incident between Stewart and a film director.

“I know what you’re thinking. That’s so crazy. The president tweeted about you once. No, no, no, the president tweeted about me 11 times,” she said.

Stewart, who recently came out as gay, also said Trump must really dislike her now.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now because I’m hosting “SNL” and I’m so gay, dude.”

Stewart also cursed at the end of her monologue, dropping the F-bomb and forgetting that “SNL” is live. She quickly covered her mouth and apologized for the slip.