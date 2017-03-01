Follow us on

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News/Talk WSB
Atlanta's breaking news, ...
Listen Live

WEATHER ALERT

Tornado watch for metro Atlanta counties

    Severe Weather Chance

    Download the WSB app and keep your phone charged in the event of power outages

    Updated: 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

    Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split after a year of dating

    Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for UNICEF)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Nicole Moschella

    Courtesy of Rare.us

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have decided to end their relationship after nearly a year together, E! News reported Tuesday.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    Representatives for Perry and Bloom confirmed the news with a statement.

    “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” the reps said.

    According to E!, the former couple spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together, and Perry hosted a 40th birthday party for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor in January. The two posed together Sunday night during an Oscars after-party.

    Perry and Bloom gained attention in January 2016 when the two attended the Golden Globes together. Their relationship was made public last spring.

     

    After Perry and Bloom confirmed their relationship in March 2016, wedding rumors began to fly.

    Sources reportedly claimed Bloom said he was ready to walk down the aisle with his songstress girlfriend, but Perry was more cautious following her quickie marriage to and divorce from Russell Brand.

    Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     

    Trending News

     
     