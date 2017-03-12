Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Illusionist Criss Angel successfully performed the daredevil stunt on Saturday that landed him in the hospital on Friday.
Angel, 49, was performing his dangeorus, upside-down straitjacket escape stunt during his"MindFreak Live!" show at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas when he suddenly lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital.
He was discharged from Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center Saturday morning, according to Angel’s rep, who confirmed the incident in a statement to People.
Angel underwent additional testing Saturday before his release, according to the statment, but there was no word on a medical diagnosis.
"He is grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from his fans around the world," his rep said.
Angel returned to the stage and successfully performed the upside-down straightjacket trick in which he dangles upside-down by his feet above the ground and escapes from his predicament in 30 seconds.
Excited fans took to social media, posting about the Saturday night show.
"Criss Angel gave us the most incredible show imaginable for our 10 year anniversary. Expectations exceeded, fully recovered n killing it," one fan tweeted.
