George Michael died of natural causes, coroner says

Posted: 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
Singer George Michael died of natural causes related to liver and heart problems.
According to BBC News, a coroner confirmed Tuesday that the Wham! singer suffered dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver.
Michael died suddenly on Christmas Day at his home in Goring-on-Thames, UK. A preliminary postmortem investigation said the cause of death was inconclusive.
Michael battled drug use years ago, yet denied rumors that he was an addict. After his death, his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, sent out a series of since-deleted tweets claiming that Michael wanted to kill himself.
"We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day ... And finally he managed … he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times … the only thing George wanted is to DIE," Fawaz wrote.
Michael's family denied the claims.
After news of the coroner's results, Fawaz took to Twitter to share his feelings. Posting a black-and-white photo of the couple together, Fawaz wrote: "The Truth is out."
">March 7, 2017
March 7, 2017
The Truth is out... pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz)
The Truth is out...
Michael's funeral was postponed pending toxicology results, according to Radar Online.
