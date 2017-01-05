Ellen DeGeneres airs touching tribute for Carrie Fisher

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 9:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres talked about her friend, Carrie Fisher, Tuesday during her show.
"She made me laugh so hard," the comedian said. "She was smart. She was funny. She was hilariously honest about herself and the world around her."
DeGeneres aired clips of Fisher, who had appeared on the show multiple times.
DeGeneres compared one of Fisher's baby pictures to a picture of Donald Trump, and the two joined forces to give away "Star Wars" tickets in another scene.
"It follows me around like a vague exotic smell" Fisher said of her role as Princess Leia. She also joked about living next door to her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds.
.
DeGeneres described Fisher as "unpredictable" and "brilliant."
"I miss you Carrie. I love you," DeGeneres said.
Fisher died Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. Her mother died the day after her.
