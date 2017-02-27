Chrissy Teigen caught on camera snoozing at the Oscars

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Model Chrissy Teigen had a hard time keeping her eyes open at one point during the long 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night in Hollywood.
Teigen, who attended the ceremony with her musician husband, John Legend, was spotted in the audience among Hollywood A-listers nodding off at one point.
Teigen appears to be snoozing in one of the pictures, which also shows Meryl Streep in the foreground and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the middle with Teigen’s head apparently resting on Legend’s shoulder.
The pictures of a what appear to be a sleeping Teigen lit up Twitter at one point with comments ranging from “Did anyone else see @chrissyteigen sleeping?” to “Did ya’ll peep @chrissyteigen sleeping at the Oscars?”
February 27, 2017
Did anyone else see @chrissyteigen sleeping? #Oscars— S A R (@Sarine_xo) February 27, 2017
Did anyone else see
It’s hard to blame her for getting a little tired, though. After all, the show generally run between 3 ½ and four hours.
February 27, 2017
just woke up what happened— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017
just woke up what happened— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen)
February 27, 2017
Hi #— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017
Hi #
