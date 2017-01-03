Beyonce is expecting again .. twins this time!

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Beyonce will be one of the headliners of the 2017 Coachella music festival. Goldenvoice announced Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, that Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend festival in April in Indio, California. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Beyonce and Jay Z will be parents again soon! And Blue Ivy will be a big sis.

Bey announced the news via this gorgeous photo on Instagram.

"We would like to share our love and happiness,” she wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters"