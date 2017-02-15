Ashton Kutcher asks US Senate to help end sex trafficking

Actor Ashton Kutcher, seen here at an event in Los Angeles in 2013, testified before a US Senate committee at a hearing on ending sex trafficking.

By Alex Thomas

When actor Ashton Kutcher appeared in the U.S. Senate chamber on Wednesday morning, the hearing started lightheartedly enough. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) joked that the star of a number of romantic comedies is “better looking in the movies.”

However, the situation took a more serious turn as Kutcher began talking about his organization, Thorn: Digital Defenders of Children, an advoccacy group that combats the sexual exploitation of children.

Kutcher is the father of two young children with actress Mila Kunis.

In emotional testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Kutcher described one young victim in Asia.

“I’ve seen video content of a child that’s the same age as mine being raped by an American man who was a sex tourist in Cambodia, and this child was so conditioned to her environment that she thought she was engaging in play.”

Kutcher, 39, also testified that Thorn can help identify and rescue trafficking victims.

He said while the digital age has enabled sex trafficking it can also help end it.

It's not just my job, it's my duty to the global community. Everyone has the right to pursue happiness. Posted by Ashton Kutcher on Wednesday, February 15, 2017

"It's not just my job, it's my duty to the global community. Everyone has the right to pursue happiness," Kutcher later posted to Facebook in explaining why he testifed at the hearing..