Angelina Jolie talks about ‘difficult’ divorce from Brad Pitt

Posted: 4:28 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Filmmaker and actress Angelina Jolie reluctantly talked about her split from actor Brad Pitt in Cambodia during a publicity interview with the BBC World Service for her new film.
The couple, in a very public and at times bitter split last September, divorced after a decade together.
“It was a very difficult time and, and we are a family and we will always be a family and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” Jolie told the BBC.
The actress said the divorce has been tough, but that she’s concentrating on her children.
“My focus is my children, our children ... Finding a way through this,” she said.
“We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”
Jolie and Pitt have six children together and decided to keep the details of the custody arrangements private.
Jolie, who is also a special envoy for the United Nations High Commission on Refugees, produced and directed her latest movie, “First They Killed My Father,” which premiered last weekend in Cambodia.
