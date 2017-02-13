Adele breaks Grammy Award in two

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 5:02 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 | Posted: 4:48 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
British singer Adele made headlines for more than one moment during the Grammys on Sunday night.
The 28-year-old performed twice during the show, once belting out her chart-topping "Hello" and again delivering a rendition of "Fastlove" in a tribute to the late George Michael.
During an acceptance speech for Album of the Year, Adele addressed Beyoncé, claiming that the "Formation" singer should have taken the award.
>> WATCH: Adele dedicates Grammy for Album of the Year to Beyoncé
"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele said during her acceptance speech. "The 'Lemonade' album was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and well thought out and beautiful and soul-baring ... We appreciate that. All of us artists here adore you. You are our light."
Adele was later seen with her award broken into two pieces.
While The Independent called the incident a "happy accident," and many other outlets reported that the artist did not intentionally break the award, others said Adele purposely snapped the gramophone off of its base in an effort to share the award with her idol.
">February 13, 2017
Adele broke her Grammy to share with Beyonce because she is an angel and she gets it. #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/DwdFvXYvlh— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold)#GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/DwdFvXYvlh— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) February 13, 2017
Adele broke her Grammy to share with Beyoncé because she is an angel and she gets it.
">February 13, 2017
Adele broke her Grammy Award in a half and gave it to Beyonce. This is the reason why i love her so much pic.twitter.com/TtDnxE3Wwn— Nurush (@Uyushh)pic.twitter.com/TtDnxE3Wwn— Nurush (@Uyushh) February 13, 2017
Adele broke her Grammy Award in a half and gave it to Beyonce. This is the reason why i love her so much
Either way, Adele didn't seem too upset.
According to Cosmopolitan, at one point, Adele asked people on stage if they could help her put the award back together.
The "Someone Like You" singer was pictured later with five intact awards, so it appears that the Recording Academy had a replacement ready at least for photos.
The 5-pound awards are made of a custom metal alloy called grammium at a studio in Ridgway, Colorado.
">February 13, 2017
Adele with her 5 #GRAMMYs. She's won every category that she was nominated in. pic.twitter.com/Cf2oQ6DRdd— Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk)#GRAMMYs. She's won every category that she was nominated in. 👑 pic.twitter.com/Cf2oQ6DRdd— Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) February 13, 2017
Adele with her 5
