Actor Bill Paxton of 'Aliens,' 'Titanic' fame dead at 61

Posted: 10:41 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Award-winning actor Bill Paxton of "Aliens" and "Titanic" movie fame, has died from complications from surgery, according to TMZ.
The 61 year old acting veteran has starred in a string of movie hits over his four-decade career, including "Twister," "Hatfield and McCoys," and "Apollo 13."
He was working on the new CBS series "Training Day," when he died.
"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery," the family said in a statement reported by TMZ.
"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."
February 26, 2017
Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe)February 26, 2017
Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton. Renaissance man, raconteur and— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe)
February 26, 2017
uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe)February 26, 2017
uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe)
February 26, 2017
ABC confirms actor Bill Paxton has died at 61. Representatives for the family: pic.twitter.com/cjgKtDufDj— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 26, 2017
ABC confirms actor Bill Paxton has died at 61. Representatives for the family:
He leaves behind two children and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury.
The actor was born in Fort Worth, Texas in May of 1955. He made his film debut in Roger Corman’s 1975 film “Crazy Mama,” according to IMDb. He had a small role in the 1981 cult classic “Stripes” and went on over the next three decades to act in such movies as “The Terminator,” “Near Dark,” “Weird Science,” “Tombstone,” and True Lies.”
#RIP Bill Paxton.Posted by TMZ on Sunday, February 26, 2017
Bill Paxton, the veteran actor who starred in Big Love and appeared in films like Aliens, Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13, died Saturday following complications from surgery. He was 61.Posted by Rolling Stone on Sunday, February 26, 2017
