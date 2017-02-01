Cats are coming to Westminster Dog Show

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Cats are going to be at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, USA Today reported.
The show announced on Twitter Tuesday that the felines are coming to the show as part of a "Meet the Breeds" segment.
Today.com reported that the cats are not officially part of the show, but the addition of the animals for the first time in the 140 year history of the WKC is part of a joint event with the American Kennel Club called "Meet and Compete." Cats won't be competing in the show.
">January 30, 2017
January 30, 2017

Excited to announce that cats will be back at this year's @akcdoglovers Meet the Breeds. #WKCDogShow
Excited to announce that cats will be back at this year's
"Meet the Breeds isn’t just dogs lined up and you play with them, there are booths that depict the country and origin of the animal and people decorate the booths," Brandi Hunter, VP of public relations for the AKC told USA Today. "So cats are joining that and many will be dressed up and have their booths."
The "Meet the Breeds" event was originally held separately from the show, but the joint event with the AKC and WKC is new for this year. The event starts Feb. 11.
