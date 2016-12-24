Carrie Fisher's dog: 'I'll be waiting right here mommy'

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
While the get well wishes pour in for actress and author Carrie Fisher, who suffered what is reported as a cardiac event while on a flight Friday, her loyal canine companion has a message of his own.
Gary, Fisher’s beloved French bulldog, has his own Twitter account. On Friday night, an image of the dog looking out a window was posted, with the message: “I'll be waiting right here mommy.”
The dog is believed to have been on the plane with Fisher when she fell ill. Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” remains in a Los Angeles hospital in the intensive care unit.
