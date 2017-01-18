LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner attends Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner thinks she knows what the Republican Party needs.

Jenner took to Twitter on Wednesday to share her opinions on the Republicans and LGBTQ issues and was faced with a plethora of responses.

"Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I'm here to help!" she tweeted Wednesday.

One follower responded, "good luck with that when they won't even let you use the proper bathroom."

Another follower also criticized the former Olympian, writing, "with respect, make sure you are fully versed in them before you 'help.' And Trump is NOT your friend."

Some of the backlash stems from Jenner's commitment to appear at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday. A lifelong Republican, Jenner also presented a speech at last summer's Republican National Convention and stated her desire to become the party's "trans ambassador."

Before he was elected president, Donald Trump expressed support for Jenner and said in an April 2016 interview on the "Today Show" that she would be allowed to use any restroom she is comfortable with in the event she was in Trump Tower.

Jenner took Trump up on the offer a week after the interview, using the restroom in Trump Tower and sharing a video of the before and after on her official Facebook page. She also used the video to take a dig at Trump's former political rival, Sen. Ted Cruz.

"Thank you, Donald, I really appreciate it," Jenner said, adding, "And by the way, Ted, nobody got molested."