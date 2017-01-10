Brad and Angelina agree to seal divorce documents

By Kelcie Willis

Actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have agreed to keep the details of their divorce private.

Pitt was officially cleared in a child abuse investigation in November.

People reported in December that Pitt had filed a request to keep the details of his and Jolie's divorce private. He was denied an emergency hearing on the request.

According to CNN, Pitt said in additional documents hat Jolie has "no self-regulating mechanism" when it comes to keeping personal information private, in the form of sealed documents.

CNN reported that the couple issued the following joint statement: