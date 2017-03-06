Bill Paxton cause of death revealed

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Updated: 4:09 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017 | Posted: 4:09 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The cause of the death of Bill Paxton has been revealed.
According to a death certificate obtained by celebrity gossip site TMZ, the actor had an aneurysm that led to surgery.
The certificate said Paxton underwent valve replacement surgery and had an aortic aneurysm repair Feb. 14.
Immediate causes of death listed on the certificate are a stroke, aortic aneurysm and bicuspid aortic valve, which is a heart defect present from birth.
The Hollywood Reporter said that Paxton's remains were cremated and interred at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, citing the certificate. He died at age 61 Feb. 25.
