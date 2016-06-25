Beyonce's pregnancy announcement breaks Instagram record

Beyonce (pictured) set a new Instagram record with her pregnancy announcement in February 2017. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Beyonce's second pregnancy is already breaking records -- at least, one on Instagram.

The superstar announced she and her husband, Jay Z, were expecting twins in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, quickly trending across social media.

Billboard reported that the pregnancy announcement set a new record for the most -liked Instagram photo of all time at 6.4 million likes and counting.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

In just over seven hours, Beyonce surpassed previous record holder Selena Gomez, who posed with a Coca-Cola bottle in a sponsored post in June 2016, gaining 6.3 million likes.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

The news also sparked half a million tweets in 45 minutes, according to Twitter Data.