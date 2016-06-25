Follow us on

Updated: 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Beyonce's pregnancy announcement breaks Instagram record

View Larger
Beyonce photo
Beyonce (pictured) set a new Instagram record with her pregnancy announcement in  February 2017. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for TIDAL)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce's second pregnancy is already breaking records -- at least, one on Instagram.

The superstar announced she and her husband, Jay Z, were expecting twins in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon, quickly trending across social media.

Billboard reported that the pregnancy announcement set a new record for the most -liked Instagram photo of all time at 6.4 million likes and counting.

In just over seven hours, Beyonce surpassed previous record holder Selena Gomez, who posed with a Coca-Cola bottle in a sponsored post in June 2016, gaining 6.3 million likes.

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛  #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The news also sparked half a million tweets in 45 minutes, according to Twitter Data.

">February 1, 2017

