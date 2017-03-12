Beyonce surprises Alvin Ailey dancers, mentor group after show

Beyonce surprised Alvin Ailey dancers and members of her mother's mentor group after a show Saturday. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Alvin Ailey dancers and a mentor group were thrilled when Beyonce surprised them after a show Saturday.

USA Today reported that the superstar and soon-to-be mother of three visited the dancers backstage in support of her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her mentorship group Tina's Angels.

The mentoring group was surprised by Lawson's oldest daughter after their first field trip.

"My very gracious daughter … met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day," Lawson said in an Instagram photo capton of the group backstage with the singer.

Lawson also shared a video of Beyonce surprising the group and praising the dancers for their work on the show.

Lawson also shared a video of Beyonce surprising the group and praising the dancers for their work on the show.

"I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls," Lawson said of the dancers.